Russia’s night attack targets energy grid as Ukraine downs 24/27 drones

Overnight on 6 July, Ukraine’s air defense forces shot down 24 out of 27 Russian Shahed-131/136 drones in 12 regions, according to the Ukrainian Air Force’s commander Lt-Gen Mykola Oleshchuk.

Russia launches suicide drone attacks against Ukraine almost every night, often targeting energy infrastructure.

Russian forces launched the one-way attack UAVs from occupied Crimea and Russia’s Kursk Oblast, the report says, while Ukraine’s air defense units, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare units were engaged in repelling the assault.

“Last night, the defenders of the sky managed to defeat 24 Shaheds in Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv oblasts,” the statement reads.

During the attack, Russian drones targeted a power facility in Sumy Oblast, resulting in power cut-offs for residential and industrial consumers in the region and certain districts of Kharkiv Oblast, according to Ukraine’s electricity transmission system operator Ukrenergo.

“In the morning, the power supply was restored to most consumers. Emergency repair works are underway,” the statement said.

The Energy Ministry reported that the attack temporarily left 100,400 customers in 348 settlements in northeastern Ukraine’s Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts without power in the morning.

