ISW: Russians to integrate motorcycles in upcoming Ukraine offensives

Russian troops increasingly rely on motorcycles and civilian vehicles to conduct infantry transport and assaults along Ukraine’s frontline areas.
27/04/2025
Russian soldiers killed during a failed motorcycle assault. Photo: X/Serhii Neshchadim
On 26 April 2025, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that Russia appears to be “preparing to systematically integrate motorcycle usage” into its offensive operations in Ukraine during summer and fall 2025, aiming to “offset adept Ukrainian drone capabilities.”

For months, Russia has been pushing to capture the remaining parts of Donetsk Oblast in eastern Ukraine, with a focus on Pokrovsk, Chasiv Yar and other Ukrainian strongholds. Amid heavy losses of armored vehicles, Russia resorts to using motorcycles, scooters, and civilian cars in their assaults.

ISW cited footage published by the Russian Ministry of Defense on 26 April showing likely elements of the 299th (Airborne) VDV Regiment of the 98th VDV Division practicing offensive and defensive tactics on motorcycles in small groups at a Russian training ground.

The footage indicates that Russia is “likely developing a tactical doctrine for systematic offensive motorcycle usage,” and may be preparing to increase the number of motorcycles issued to its personnel in Ukraine.

Ukrainian Kharkiv Group of Forces Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Pavlo Shamshyn reported that Ukrainian intelligence observed Russian troops training in combat tactics with motorcycles. Shamshyn stated that motorcycles offer Russian forces enhanced speed and maneuverability, critical for evading Ukrainian drone strikes. However, he noted that the loud noise of motorcycles prevents riders from hearing approaching Ukrainian drones.

ISW observed an increasing trend of Russian units conducting mechanized and combined motorized assaults and transporting infantry with motorcycles and civilian vehicles along the frontline. According to ISW, this adaptation aims to counter Ukrainian drone threats and to mitigate Russian equipment shortages caused by high losses of armored vehicles during summer and early fall 2024.

ISW also highlighted that Russian forces recently advanced near Bahatyr through a motorized assault consisting entirely of motorcycles and civilian vehicles.

