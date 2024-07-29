Eng
Ukrainian PM Shmyhal says Kyiv to receive $3.9 billion from US in coming weeks

At the same time, US National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby announced a new aid package for Ukraine that includes air defense equipment, HIMARS artillery ammunition, and mortar rounds.
Olena Mukhina
29/07/2024
US-supplied M142 HIMARS of the Ukrainian military. Credit: Ukraine’s General Staff
Ukraine expects to receive the first $3.9 billion in direct budget support from the US in the coming weeks, said Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal following a meeting with US Special Representative for Ukraine’s Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker.

On 29 July, Pritzker paid an official visit to Kyiv. At the meeting, Shmyhal also discussed a G7 decision to send $50 billion in profits from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine.

“We discussed implementing this initiative. It is important that the funds become available to Ukraine starting from 2025 and could be directed towards all critical needs, including military,” said Shmyhal.

Additionally, the officials held talks on the work of the Multi-Donor Coordination Platform. According to Shmyhal, Ukraine’s priorities focus on recovery projects and support for the energy sector.

Meanwhile, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby announced a new aid package for Ukraine. It will include air defense equipment, HIMARS artillery ammunition, mortar rounds, and Javelin anti-tank missiles, according to the Voice of America.

The US Department of Defense will also provide long-term support to Kyiv through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative to strengthen air defense systems, long-range strike capabilities, and anti-tank capabilities. This aid will include ammunition for NASAMS and HIMARS, air defense missiles, RIM-7 air, electronic warfare equipment, 155mm and 105mm artillery shells, 120mm mortar rounds, and precision aviation munitions.

