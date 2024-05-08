Romania open to discussions on sending Patriot system to Ukraine

After Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and German appeals to EU and NATO members amid intensified Russian air attacks against Ukraine, Germany pledged another Patriot battery, Spain promised anti-aircraft missiles, and other countries like Greece, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, and Sweden were urged to support Kyiv.

“There has been a discussion about who can send Patriot systems to Ukraine over the last few weeks,” Iohannis said, according to Reuters. “President Biden mentioned it […] in our meeting and I said I was open to discussion. I must discuss it in the Supreme Defense Council to see what we can offer and what we can get in return, because it is unacceptable to leave Romania without air defenses.”