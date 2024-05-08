Romania open to discussions on sending Patriot system to Ukraine

On 7 May, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis stated his openness to discussing sending a Patriot missile system to Ukraine, but he needs to consult his Supreme Defense Council to ensure Romania maintains its air defense capabilities, Reuters reported. He told it reporters in Washington after meeting US President Joe Biden.
After Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and German appeals to EU and NATO members amid intensified Russian air attacks against Ukraine, Germany pledged another Patriot battery, Spain promised anti-aircraft missiles, and other countries like Greece, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, and Sweden were urged to support Kyiv.
“There has been a discussion about who can send Patriot systems to Ukraine over the last few weeks,” Iohannis said, according to Reuters. “President Biden mentioned it […] in our meeting and I said I was open to discussion. I must discuss it in the Supreme Defense Council to see what we can offer and what we can get in return, because it is unacceptable to leave Romania without air defenses.”
In 2017, Romania signed a $4 billion deal for Patriot systems, with the first shipment arriving in 2020. Although currently operating only one battery, President Iohannis noted that discussions are underway about another battery nearing operational status.
