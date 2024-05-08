Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Romania open to discussions on sending Patriot system to Ukraine

Romanian President Iohannis is open to providing Ukraine with a Patriot air defense system, pending a review by Romania’s Supreme Defense Council to ensure it doesn’t compromise national air defenses.
byYuri Zoria
08/05/2024
1 minute read
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis. Photo: Flickr/IAEA Imagebank
Romania open to discussions on sending Patriot system to Ukraine

On 7 May, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis stated his openness to discussing sending a Patriot missile system to Ukraine, but he needs to consult his Supreme Defense Council to ensure Romania maintains its air defense capabilities, Reuters reported. He told it reporters in Washington after meeting US President Joe Biden.

After Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and German appeals to EU and NATO members amid intensified Russian air attacks against Ukraine, Germany pledged another Patriot battery, Spain promised anti-aircraft missiles, and other countries like Greece, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, and Sweden were urged to support Kyiv.

There has been a discussion about who can send Patriot systems to Ukraine over the last few weeks,” Iohannis said, according to Reuters. “President Biden mentioned it […] in our meeting and I said I was open to discussion. I must discuss it in the Supreme Defense Council to see what we can offer and what we can get in return, because it is unacceptable to leave Romania without air defenses.”

In 2017, Romania signed a $4 billion deal for Patriot systems, with the first shipment arriving in 2020. Although currently operating only one battery, President Iohannis noted that discussions are underway about another battery nearing operational status.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Related Posts