Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Poland undecided on engaging air defenses against Russian missiles in Ukraine airspace

Poland is considering the potential use of its air defense systems to intercept Russian missiles near its borders, focusing on technical and legal perspectives. No decisions have been made yet.
byYuri Zoria
22/05/2024
2 minute read
poland undecided engaging air defenses against russian missiles ukraine airspace chancellery prime minister laleczki/wikimedia 800px-kancelaria_rady_ministrow
Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland. Photo: Laleczki/Wikimedia Commons.
Poland undecided on engaging air defenses against Russian missiles in Ukraine airspace

Poland is engaged in discussions from legal and technical standpoints regarding the potential involvement of the country’s air defense systems to shoot down Russian missiles near its borders in Ukraine’s airspace. However, no decisions have been made on this matter yet.

This was stated by Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Paweł Wroński in comments to Ukrinform, addressing remarks by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba about the possibility of utilizing Polish air defenses to down Russian missiles over Ukrainian territory.

“This issue is being examined from a legal and technical perspective, but there are no decisions in this matter,” Wroński said, adding that the Ukrainian side has approached Poland with such an initiative.

He informed that the talks in Poland emerged after a Russian missile violated the country’s airspace in March, remaining there for 39 seconds. According to him, the discussions revolve around whether Polish air defenses could shoot down such missiles while still over Ukrainian territory and what the legal ramifications of such a step could be.

Polish Foreign Ministry: NATO considering shooting down Russian missiles near its borders

The Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman noted that experts in international law need to assess the potential legal consequences, as the missiles carry warheads weighing hundreds of kilograms and could cause significant damage upon impact. Additionally, technical experts must evaluate and reach an agreement on the conditions under which these missiles can be shot down.

At the same time, Wroński stressed that there is no discussion in Poland about physically relocating elements of the Polish air defense system into Ukraine.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts