Poland undecided on engaging air defenses against Russian missiles in Ukraine airspace

Poland is engaged in discussions from legal and technical standpoints regarding the potential involvement of the country’s air defense systems to shoot down Russian missiles near its borders in Ukraine’s airspace. However, no decisions have been made on this matter yet.

This was stated by Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Paweł Wroński in comments to Ukrinform, addressing remarks by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba about the possibility of utilizing Polish air defenses to down Russian missiles over Ukrainian territory.

“This issue is being examined from a legal and technical perspective, but there are no decisions in this matter,” Wroński said, adding that the Ukrainian side has approached Poland with such an initiative.

He informed that the talks in Poland emerged after a Russian missile violated the country’s airspace in March, remaining there for 39 seconds. According to him, the discussions revolve around whether Polish air defenses could shoot down such missiles while still over Ukrainian territory and what the legal ramifications of such a step could be.

The Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman noted that experts in international law need to assess the potential legal consequences, as the missiles carry warheads weighing hundreds of kilograms and could cause significant damage upon impact. Additionally, technical experts must evaluate and reach an agreement on the conditions under which these missiles can be shot down.

At the same time, Wroński stressed that there is no discussion in Poland about physically relocating elements of the Polish air defense system into Ukraine.

