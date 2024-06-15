Russia’s gliding bomb tactics straight out of Hitler’s playbook, Zelenskyy says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of employing carpet bombing tactics reminiscent of those used by Adolf Hitler during World War II. According to Zelenskyy, Russia has been using thousands of guided aerial bombs (KABs) each month, primarily targeting civilian populations and infrastructure.

“Russia uses 3,200-3,500 KABs per month,” Zelenskyy stated in an interview with the Italian TV channel SKY TG24. “These are guided aerial bombs. And this is a big problem for us. The KABs they use exclusively on the civilian population, civilian infrastructure.”

The Ukrainian leader emphasized that Russia’s claims of striking military targets are false, asserting that the true purpose of these bombings is to instill fear and force people to flee their homes, allowing Russian forces to occupy the abandoned villages and cities. Zelenskyy drew a direct comparison to Hitler’s tactics, saying, “Just like, as Hitler did, the same carpet bombing. Everything is the same, you know, like one methodology.”

Despite the relentless bombardment, Zelenskyy expressed pride in the Ukrainian military’s resilience and ability to withstand the pressure. He highlighted the failure of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s operation to capture the city of Kharkiv, crediting Ukrainian forces with stabilizing the situation in the face of adversity.

Zelenskyy also addressed the issue of potential weapons transfers from China to Russia. While China has promised not to supply weapons to Russia, Zelenskyy expressed his belief in the importance of trusting the word of a nation’s leader. However, he acknowledged that if China were to join North Korea in supplying weapons to Russia, it would be a completely different story and a tragedy.

The Ukrainian president drew a clear distinction between the military aid provided by the United States and other countries to Ukraine and the weapons supplied by Iran and North Korea to Russia.

“Patriots are on our land, and they shoot down missiles that are flying at us,” Zelenskyy explained. “And drones that are flying at us.” The Patriot missile systems deployed in Ukraine serve a defensive purpose, protecting Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure from incoming Russian attacks.

On the other hand, the weapons provided by Iran and North Korea to Russia are being used to directly attack and kill Ukrainian civilians. “Iran and North Korea give them weapons. Russian weapons, with which they came to our home. And with which they kill our civilian people,” Zelenskyy stated.

Zelenskyy concluded by expressing his strong desire for China not to join the ranks of countries supplying weapons to Russia, stating, “I would very much not want China to join us. And I would like to believe that… they won’t do it.”

