Taiwan’s FM hits out at China’s attempts to play Ukraine peacemaker – CNN

On 21 March, Taiwan’s foreign minister criticized China’s efforts to present itself as a peacemaker in the Russia-Ukraine war while it “threatens war” against the self-ruled island, CNN reports.
“The [People’s Repiblic of China] threatens war against #Taiwan & others, but wants to propose a peace plan to #Russia, who initiated the war against #Ukraine,” Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said on the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry’s Twitter account. “We ain’t no idiots. Want peace? Both autocrats should immediately stop their threats, aggression & expansionism.“
Chinese leader Xi Jinping makes a three-day trip to Moscow framed by Beijing as “a journey of peace.”
Chinese President Xi flew into Moscow on Mar 20 where he was expected to press Beijing's role as a potential "peacemaker" in the Russia-Ukraine warhttps://t.co/PusZlKoif4
