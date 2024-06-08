Eng
Peace Summit in Switzerland sparks hysteria in Moscow, says Ukrainian foreign minister

In Moscow, panic prevails as the upcoming Peace Summit threatens the Russian narrative of a divided world over the support of Ukraine, said Ukraine’s top diplomat.
Olena Mukhina
08/06/2024
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Credit: Oksana Parafeniuk for The Washington Post
The atmosphere of hysteria prevails in Moscow due to the upcoming Global Peace Summit as a myth that only Europe and America support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression has been dispelled, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Ukrinform.

Ukraine expects world leaders and diplomats from 106 states to attend the Global Peace Summit which will be held in Switzerland on 15-16 June.

Last month, Kuleba said that the event does not envision Russia’s participation. Instead, it aims to unite countries with the same principles and approaches as Ukraine plans to set up a strategy for ending the war. A dialogue with Russia could take place only after this step.

“We are pleased to observe the hysterical atmosphere prevails in Moscow due to the Peace Summit. We see this in their actions and attempts to obstruct the event. They understand that the Russian myth of dividing the world into Europe and America, which support Ukraine, and the rest of the world, which supports Russia, is at stake,” said the foreign minister.

Kuleba said he is convinced that Ukraine, together with its allies, will outplay Russia as the global majority supports the UN Charter and international law.

“No one wants to live in a world where aggressors are allowed to attack neighbors, commit atrocities, and seize parts of foreign territory. The Peace Summit will clearly establish this, thereby strengthening Ukraine’s position and making an important step towards restoring a just peace for our country,” emphasized the minister.

Regarding China’s participation in the Summit, the foreign minister said that Ukraine is in active dialogue with Beijing on the common vision of achieving peace, persuading the country of the fundamental importance of the principle of territorial integrity for both states.

“We believe that the Peace Formula is the basis that allows us to move towards a just peace, based on the principle of territorial integrity and respect for the UN Charter. An active dialogue on this matter is currently underway between Ukraine and China. We have publicly responded to the Chinese position,” Kuleba said.

He noted that this week, the first political consultations in many years between the foreign ministries of Ukraine and China took place in Beijing, and China’s participation in the summit in Switzerland would be the right step to bring peace closer.

