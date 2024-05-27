Eng
Ukraine counterattacks near Vovchansk as Russia continues attacks on Chasiv Yar

Ukrainian forces are counterattacking near Kharkiv’s Vovchansk and Starytsia, as Russian military intensifies efforts to seize Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast amidst fierce clashes, the National Guard says.
byYuri Zoria
27/05/2024
2 minute read
ukraine counterattacks near vovchansk russia continues attacks chasiv yar ukrainian soldiers move frontline
Ukrainian soldiers on the move at the frontline. Credit: Ukraine’s General Staff
Intense fighting persists on the outskirts of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, as Ukrainian troops launch counterattacks in parts of the Kharkiv sector, National Guard spokesman Ruslan Muzychuk told Liga.

Russians launched a new offensive from the north across the Ukrainian border into Kharkiv Oblast on 10 May to further strain Ukrainian resources. After capturing several villages and entering the northern part of Vovchansk city in the first days, the Russian Kharkiv offensive stalled. The Russian attacks on Chasiv Yar persist for more than a year now.

Muzychuk says the Russian forces are not giving up their attempts to capture Chasiv Yar west of Donetsk’s Bakhmut.

The enemy is conducting fire impact using mortars and artillery shelling. For assault actions, they predominantly use infantry groups,” Muzychuk said.

Situation in the area of Chasiv Yar/Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast as of 27 Mat 2024. Map: deepstatemap.

In northern Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine’s Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the Russian troops near the villages of Liptsi and Ternova. In addition, the Ukrainian military counterattacked in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia.

Situation in northern Kharkiv Oblast as of 27 Mat 2024. Map: deepstatemap.

ISW reported that Russian forces are gathering troops of unspecified size in western Belgorod Oblast, near the Ukrainian border, likely to engage Ukrainian forces and prepare for offensive operations aimed at expanding their foothold, potentially northwest from earlier attack axes.

Previously, a source from Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate told Liga that Russia deployed the “African Corps” of the Russian Defense Ministry for an offensive in the Liptsy area.

