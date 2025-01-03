Russians focus main efforts on Pokrovsk area, military reports

Russian forces are concentrating their main efforts on the Pokrovske direction, which remains a key defensive line for Ukrainian defenders, Ukrinform reports.

For months, Russia has been pushing to capture the remaining parts of Donetsk Oblast in eastern Ukraine, with a focus on Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Chasiv Yar and other Ukrainian strongholds.

Victor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Grouping of Forces, said on Ukrainian TV that Ukrainian defenders repelled 38 enemy attacks in the Pokrovsk direction over the past day.

“The Pokrovsk direction remains one of the most intensive over recent weeks. This is the point of concentration of the enemy’s main efforts, as well as a key defensive line for Ukrainian defenders,” Trehubov said.

According to the spokesperson, while the Russians have not approached the city directly, they are attempting to envelop this direction from the flanks. He noted that the main attacks were recorded in adjacent settlements.

Trehubov explained that the Russian forces are trying to disrupt Ukrainian military communications without engaging in urban combat, aiming to interrupt connections and achieve tactical advantage.

“Currently, they are unsuccessful as the city is defended by qualified and experienced Ukrainian units,” he said.

Regarding other parts of Donetsk Oblast, the spokesperson also informed that there is currently no Russian advancement in the Chasiv Yar area, although the situation remains intense. Additionally, he described the situation in Kurakhove as difficult, noting it as one of the most challenging directions where intense urban fighting continues.

