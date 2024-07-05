Forbes: Russia lost up to 100,000 troops to capture single Chasiv Yar district

Russian forces have captured a neighborhood in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, after a three-month campaign reportedly costing them nearly 100,000 troops, according to Forbes. The offensive on this Ukrainian stronghold west of Bakhmut began on April 4. This week, Russian forces seized the town’s most vulnerable area, the Canal (or Novyi) district.

Chasiv Yar holds strategic importance. Its potential capture by Russian forces could threaten other key Donbas cities, including Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, which serve as crucial logistical routes for Ukrainian forces.

The Russian military has reportedly lost 99,000 troops since the start of the Chasiv Yar campaign. Although not all casualties occurred in and around Chasiv Yar, a significant portion did.

Ukrainian spokesperson Nazar Voloshyn confirmed a tactical retreat of a few blocks westward across the Siversky Donets-Donbas Canal. This move was prompted by extensive Russian bombardment that destroyed buildings in the Canal district. The new defensive positions west of the canal offer strategic advantages, forcing Russian forces to cross the waterway before directly engaging Ukrainian lines.

Forbes suggests the pattern of slow, costly Russian advances is likely to continue. For each captured town or neighborhood, Russia suffers massive losses in personnel and equipment, while inflicting comparatively lighter casualties on Ukrainian forces.

The intensity of fighting has increased around Chasiv Yar and nearby areas. Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, noted on 2 July that combat had been particularly fierce near Toretsk, about 25 kilometers south of Chasiv Yar.

