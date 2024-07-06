Eng
The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Ukrainian forces say Russian troops continue their attempts to destroy Chasiv Yar

Chasiv Yar is a strategically important settlement. Russian forces’ potential capture could threaten other key Donbas cities, including Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, which serve as crucial logistical routes for Ukrainian forces.
byOlena Mukhina
06/07/2024
1 minute read
Aftermath of Russian strikes in Donetsk Oblast.
Aftermath of Russian strikes in Donetsk Oblast. Source: Vadym Filashkin, Governor of Donetsk Oblast
Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesperson for Ukraine’s Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Grouping of Forces, told “My Ukraine” TV channel that Russian forces are attempting to expand the number of combat zones on the front lines in Donetsk Oblast.

Earlier, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi announced that the active front lines were increasing.

Voloshyn specified that Russian occupiers intensified their assaults on the Toretsk front, which was previously more static.

Currently, the invaders are attempting to storm Ukrainian positions from Horlivka’s direction on the Toretsk front towards Kostiantynivka. They are predominantly using infantry and employing artillery and aviation.

“The enemy is trying to conduct active military operations and is shelling populated areas with various types of weapons – including Shumy, New York, and directly Toretsk,” he explained.

Additionally, the Russians are not ceasing attempts to destroy Chasiv Yar. Over the past day, invaders 1,100 shelled Ukrainian positions with mortars and artillery, and 250 targeted the settlement.

“Our defenders are giving a proper response – they have destroyed over 100 occupiers and wounded – 132. Several units of equipment, ammunition depots, and dugouts have been destroyed,” informed Voloshyn.

He added that the fighters from the Ukrainian 24th Mechanized Brigade destroyed a “Tiulpan” self-propelled heavy mortar with drones.

