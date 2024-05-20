Over 300,000 Ukrainian men have updated their personal details on new official app that also works abroad

Over 300,000 Ukrainian men have updated their personal details on Reserve+, a new application that works in Ukraine and abroad, said Defense Ministry Spokesperson Dmytro Lazutkin, according to Ukrainska Pravda.

The mobilization law in Ukraine will take effect on 18 May. Military conscripts are required to update their registration data within 60 days. Penalties for violations of military registration rules by conscripts and reservists will be increased since that date.

Recently, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine launched the app for individuals liable for military service, conscripts, and reservists. It allows them to quickly update their personal data instead of standing in long queues at state service facilities.

“We can say that 300,000 Ukrainians (drafted, conscripts, and reservists) have already submitted their personal information in the “Reserve+” application (also known as the electronic cabinet),” stated the spokesperson.

Some 620,000 people have downloaded the app, and many individuals are still in line to submit because the system was somewhat overloaded on the first day.

“There were certain technical glitches, most of which have now been fixed. It is now possible to clarify details on “Reserve+” abroad in practically all countries where Ukrainian conscripts are present,” said Lazutkin.

The spokesperson said the project’s service center operates 24 hours a day and urged people to contact it. He said problems and inconveniences are being resolved.

In addition, according to Lazutkin, within a month, the “Reserve+” app will offer a special code similar to the one that should be on the military registration document. Such a code will be valid for verification by Territorial Centres of Recruitment and Social Support and other state services, police, and the State Border Guard Service, allowing men not to carry paper documents.

