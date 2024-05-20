Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Over 300,000 Ukrainian men have updated their personal details on new official app that also works abroad

byOlena Mukhina
20/05/2024
2 minute read
A Ukrainian soldier on the frontlines. Photo: General Staff via Facebook
Over 300,000 Ukrainian men have updated their personal details on new official app that also works abroad

Over 300,000 Ukrainian men have updated their personal details on Reserve+, a new application that works in Ukraine and abroad, said Defense Ministry Spokesperson Dmytro Lazutkin, according to Ukrainska Pravda.

The mobilization law in Ukraine will take effect on 18 May. Military conscripts are required to update their registration data within 60 days. Penalties for violations of military registration rules by conscripts and reservists will be increased since that date.

Recently, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine launched the app for individuals liable for military service, conscripts, and reservists. It allows them to quickly update their personal data instead of standing in long queues at state service facilities.

“We can say that 300,000 Ukrainians (drafted, conscripts, and reservists) have already submitted their personal information in the “Reserve+” application (also known as the electronic cabinet),” stated the spokesperson. 

Some 620,000 people have downloaded the app, and many individuals are still in line to submit because the system was somewhat overloaded on the first day.

“There were certain technical glitches, most of which have now been fixed. It is now possible to clarify details on “Reserve+” abroad in practically all countries where Ukrainian conscripts are present,” said Lazutkin.

The spokesperson said the project’s service center operates 24 hours a day and urged people to contact it. He said problems and inconveniences are being resolved.

In addition, according to Lazutkin, within a month, the “Reserve+” app will offer a special code similar to the one that should be on the military registration document. Such a code will be valid for verification by Territorial Centres of Recruitment and Social Support and other state services, police, and the State Border Guard Service, allowing men not to carry paper documents.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!