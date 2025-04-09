Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

32 diplomats visit Kryvyi Rih to honour victims of Russian attack on 4 April

Diplomats from 17 countries visited Kryvyi Rih to honor the memory of 21 civilians killed in a Russian missile strike on 4 April
byMaria Tril
09/04/2025
2 minute read
honor of victims
Credit: FM Andrii Sybiha via X
32 diplomats visit Kryvyi Rih to honour victims of Russian attack on 4 April

Diplomatic representatives from 17 countries and international organizations visited Kryvyi Rih to pay tribute to those killed in a Russian missile strike on 4 April, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported.

The delegation included diplomats from Türkiye, Albania, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, Brazil, Argentina, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Sweden, Denmark, Canada, Croatia, Spain, as well as representatives of the European Union and the United Nations.

“It is important for foreign diplomats to see the consequences of Russia’s criminal terror with their own eyes. We are working with our partners to provide additional support to Kryvyi Rih,” Sybiha said.

The Russian attack occurred around 6:50 pm on 4 April. Russian forces targeted a residential area with a cluster Iskander missile.

The strike killed 21 people, including nine children. More than 70 residents were injured.

The attack damaged nearly 20 apartment buildings, six educational institutions, a restaurant, and over 30 vehicles, reports indicate.

The head of the local Defense Council, Vilkul, declared 7, 8 and 9 April as days of mourning in Kryvyi Rih for those killed in the Russian attacks.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said that the Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih was the deadliest single attack on children in Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s all-out war.

On 7 March, Ukraine has initiated an urgent United Nations Security Council meeting following a Russian strike.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts