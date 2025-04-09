32 diplomats visit Kryvyi Rih to honour victims of Russian attack on 4 April

Diplomatic representatives from 17 countries and international organizations visited Kryvyi Rih to pay tribute to those killed in a Russian missile strike on 4 April, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported.

The delegation included diplomats from Türkiye, Albania, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, Brazil, Argentina, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Sweden, Denmark, Canada, Croatia, Spain, as well as representatives of the European Union and the United Nations.

“It is important for foreign diplomats to see the consequences of Russia’s criminal terror with their own eyes. We are working with our partners to provide additional support to Kryvyi Rih,” Sybiha said.

The Russian attack occurred around 6:50 pm on 4 April. Russian forces targeted a residential area with a cluster Iskander missile.

The strike killed 21 people, including nine children. More than 70 residents were injured.

The attack damaged nearly 20 apartment buildings, six educational institutions, a restaurant, and over 30 vehicles, reports indicate.

The head of the local Defense Council, Vilkul, declared 7, 8 and 9 April as days of mourning in Kryvyi Rih for those killed in the Russian attacks.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said that the Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih was the deadliest single attack on children in Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s all-out war.

On 7 March, Ukraine has initiated an urgent United Nations Security Council meeting following a Russian strike.

