The United States is removing troops from a crucial Polish logistics hub that handles 95 percent of military aid to Ukraine, citing cost savings of “tens of millions of dollars” while transferring responsibilities to other NATO allies.
byMaria Tril
09/04/2025
3 minute read
US military aid hub in Poland. Credit: TVP World
US pulls presence from key Ukraine arms aid hub in Poland

The United States military is withdrawing troops and equipment from Jasionka in southeastern Poland, a critical logistics hub that has handled the majority of weapons shipments to Ukraine since Russia’s 2022 invasion, officials announced this week.

US military leadership described the move as a planned effort to optimize operations while maintaining support for Ukraine and NATO allies.

“After three years at Jasionka this is an opportunity to right-size our footprint,” said Christopher Donahue, commanding general of US Army Europe and Africa.

The facility will continue operating under leadership from other NATO countries. Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz confirmed Tuesday on social media that operations at the site would continue without American forces.

“The assistance continues…US troops remain in Poland, but are stationed at different locations. The mission in Jasionka is now primarily carried out by Norwegian, German, British, and Polish forces, along with other allied troops,” Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

The US military reported that the withdrawal would save “tens of millions of dollars” while ensuring the crucial weapon supply line remains intact.

According to Poland’s defense ministry, approximately 95% of military assistance to Ukraine has moved through the Jasionka facility since January. Germany recently assumed protection of the site with its own Patriot air defense batteries.

The redeployment comes amid heightened European concerns regarding the US commitment to NATO under President Donald Trump, who has criticized alliance members for defense spending levels and made controversial statements about protecting certain NATO countries.

American forces will relocate to other positions within Poland, where the US maintains approximately 10,000 permanently stationed troops. Military officials declined to provide specific timing for the movements, citing operational security concerns.

Poland’s defense ministry emphasized that the reorganization stems from decisions made during last year’s NATO summit in Washington, which established a new command structure called NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine.

Despite growing tensions between the US and some European allies, Polish officials continue to highlight their strong relationship with America.

