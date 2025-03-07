Poland’s Tusk warns Russia will be ready for larger war in 3-4 years

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has warned that intelligence reports shared by allied nations indicate Russia is preparing for a significantly larger war within three to four years. Speaking in Poland’s Sejm (Parliament) on 7 March, Tusk cited intelligence assessments from European leaders and Ukraine, stating that Russia is actively investing in military expansion and mobilization capacity, Ukrinform reports.

This comes after the 6 March European Council summit in Brussels, where EU leaders discussed strengthening European defense capabilities and expanding support for Ukraine amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. The meeting followed growing concerns over the US administration’s recent decisions to reduce its military contributions to European security and fully suspend assistance for Ukraine.

Tusk said EU prime ministers and presidents shared intelligence from their countries at yesterday’s European Council, “and Ukraine also provided us with analytical information that leaves no doubt”:

“Today Russia is investing [in the military sphere] and gaining mobilization capability that indicates it is interested in being ready for a full-scale operation not against Ukraine, but against someone much larger within the next 3-4 years,” Tusk emphasized.

The Polish prime minister stressed that calls in Europe for increased defense spending are not “brazen calls for war” but a way to “avoid catastrophe,” emphasizing that other European countries should follow Poland’s path, which already spends nearly 5% of its GDP on defense.

Tusk strongly criticized European politicians who resist raising defense expenditures, labeling them as either “traitors to Western interests” or “useful idiots.” In particular, he singled out pro-Russian Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, the only European leader who recently voted against additional military aid for Ukraine.

