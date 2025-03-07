Poland’s Tusk warns Russia will be ready for larger war in 3-4 years

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has warned that intelligence reports shared by allied nations indicate Russia is preparing for a significantly larger war within three to four years. Speaking in Poland’s Sejm (Parliament) on 7 March, Tusk cited intelligence assessments from European leaders and Ukraine, stating that Russia is actively investing in military expansion and mobilization capacity, Ukrinform reports.
Tusk said EU prime ministers and presidents shared intelligence from their countries at yesterday’s European Council, “and Ukraine also provided us with analytical information that leaves no doubt”:
“Today Russia is investing [in the military sphere] and gaining mobilization capability that indicates it is interested in being ready for a full-scale operation not against Ukraine, but against someone much larger within the next 3-4 years,” Tusk emphasized.
The Polish prime minister stressed that calls in Europe for increased defense spending are not “brazen calls for war” but a way to “avoid catastrophe,” emphasizing that other European countries should follow Poland’s path, which already spends nearly 5% of its GDP on defense.
Tusk strongly criticized European politicians who resist raising defense expenditures, labeling them as either “traitors to Western interests” or “useful idiots.” In particular, he singled out pro-Russian Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, the only European leader who recently voted against additional military aid for Ukraine.
Related:
- Politico: EU plans for fresh Ukraine refugee wave amid Trump threats
- ISW: Halting US intel sharing to weaken Ukraine’s defense against Russian airstrikes
- Ukraine loses access to vital Maxar satellite imagery, reports Militarnyi
- Russia can only be defeated militarily, not through diplomacy, says Lithuanian security chief
- Defense minister: Ukraine seeks alternatives as US intelligence sharing faces restrictions
- Forbes: US isolates itself from Five Eyes alliance while Europe fills Ukraine’s space intelligence gap
- Poland says US suspended Ukraine aid without NATO or Ramstein consultations