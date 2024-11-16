Estonia approves new military aid for Ukraine despite strained resources

Estonia’s government has greenlit a fresh military assistance package for Ukraine, as announced by the Estonian Ministry of Defense press service.

Since 2022, Estonia has provided military assistance to Ukraine amounting to almost €500 million, which is approximately 1.4% of its GDP. Estonia also called for its allies to significantly increase military aid to Ukraine and to consider the country’s potential NATO membership

The initiative, proposed by Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur, comes despite Estonia’s previously reported near-exhaustion of transferrable military supplies.

The new package will draw from Estonian Defense Forces’ existing reserves and includes naval uniforms, surveillance devices, optical sights, ballistic protection gear, and ammunition.

“This aid package won’t be the last,” Defense Minister Pevkur said, outlining plans for a new competitive support program.

The initiative will enable Estonian defense manufacturers to produce military equipment for Ukraine while simultaneously strengthening Estonia’s domestic defense industry and economy.

Earlier, Estonia’s Prime Minister emphasized the need for European nations to step up their military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, especially as the US faces potential shifts in its foreign policy and aid commitments with Trump’s re-election.

Related: