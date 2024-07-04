Eng
Kuleba: Ukraine needs more long-range missiles, air defense, ammunition to eliminate Russian aerial bomb threat

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba outlined two key decisions that could change the battlefield dynamics: permission to use Western weapons to strike Russian military targets and increased ammunition supplies from partners, to protect Ukraine from Russian guided bomb attacks.
byVira Kravchuk
04/07/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Photo via Eastnews.ua
 Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba claimed that to change the current situation on the battlefield, Ukraine needs extended permission to use Western weapons to strike Russian military targets and increased supply of ammunition and artillery shells from partners.

The United States allowed Ukraine to strike Russian territory but with restrictions, preventing the use of American-provided weapons beyond 100 kilometers into Russia, limiting Ukraine’s ability to target key Russian airfields. Ukrainian officials argue for a greater strike range to counter Russian aggression better.

When asked how to change the battlefield trend that the Russians slowly but steadily advance and occupy Ukrainian territories, Kuleba replied that it requires a combination of decisions, some of which depend on Ukraine and some on its partners.

Kuleba emphasized the importance of destroying Russian bombers at airfields and in the air, which he described as a “real sore spot” for Ukraine’s ground forces. He explained that the Russian success is largely due to the “endless number of guided bombs” being dropped on Ukrainian land forces, causing large-scale destruction and casualties.

He claimed that destroying the bombers requires long-range missiles and a sufficient number of air defense systems and interceptors.

“As soon as we manage to eliminate the threat of aerial bombs, our positions on the ground will be strengthened, and it will be very difficult for Russia to move forward,” he said in an interview with LRT.

 He also stressed the need for increased ammunition supplies. The minister noted that artillery shells are arriving but in insufficient quantities and at a slower pace than needed.

“If we have enough artillery and ammunition to destroy moving Russian columns and units, that would be a huge investment in changing the trends on the battlefield,” Kuleba stated.

According to Kuleba, Putin has always hoped for two things: that Ukraine will fail due to exhaustion and that partners in Europe and America will grow tired of supporting Ukraine. However, the minister argued that Ukraine’s resilience and ability to liberate territories have shattered Putin’s hopes and calculations regarding Ukraine. 

He also pointed out that the latest decisions made by countries worldwide over the past six months to support Ukraine have also shattered Putin’s expectations regarding Ukraine’s partners.

Earlier this month,  Kuleba discussed the ways to strengthen Ukrainian air defense and restore Ukrainian damaged energy system with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

