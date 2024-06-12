Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Norway to send $ 258 million to bolster Ukraine’s air defense

Norway will contribute €125 ($134) million out of €240 ($258) million to a joint initiative with Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands, aimed to provide Ukraine with 100 Patriot missiles.
byVira Kravchuk
12/06/2024
1 minute read
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Bjørn Arild Gram
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Norwegian Minister of Defense Bjørn Arild Gram Source: Norwegian Ministry of Defense on X.
Norway to send $ 258 million to bolster Ukraine’s air defense

Norwegian Ministry of Defence announced Norway will contribute €240 ($258) million towards the procurement of air defense equipment for Ukraine.

This comes as German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius stated that Germany plans to deliver 100 missiles for Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine as part of a joint initiative with Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway. He mentioned that 32 of Patriot missiles have already arrived in Ukraine, while the rest will be delivered later.

Norway will allocate €125 ($134) million to this joint initiative, which is part of the country’s total contribution of €240 ($258) million to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense capabilities, according to the Norwegian Ministry of Defence on X.

On 12 June,  the United States Department of Defense also decided to send another Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.

On 11 June, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that Germany will hand over the third Patriot surface-to-air system, as well as IRIS-T and Gepard anti-air systems to Ukraine in the coming weeks and months.

Amid intensified Russian attacks on Ukrainians cities in spring, especially Kharkiv,  Ukrainian officials, including Zelenskyy, urged partners to send additional Patriot surface-to-air missile systems to protect Ukrainian skies. 

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!