Norway to send $ 258 million to bolster Ukraine’s air defense

Norwegian Ministry of Defence announced Norway will contribute €240 ($258) million towards the procurement of air defense equipment for Ukraine.

This comes as German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius stated that Germany plans to deliver 100 missiles for Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine as part of a joint initiative with Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway. He mentioned that 32 of Patriot missiles have already arrived in Ukraine, while the rest will be delivered later.

Norway will allocate €125 ($134) million to this joint initiative, which is part of the country’s total contribution of €240 ($258) million to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense capabilities, according to the Norwegian Ministry of Defence on X.

On 12 June, the United States Department of Defense also decided to send another Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.

On 11 June, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that Germany will hand over the third Patriot surface-to-air system, as well as IRIS-T and Gepard anti-air systems to Ukraine in the coming weeks and months.

Amid intensified Russian attacks on Ukrainians cities in spring, especially Kharkiv, Ukrainian officials, including Zelenskyy, urged partners to send additional Patriot surface-to-air missile systems to protect Ukrainian skies.

