Germany to supply Ukraine with dozens of Patriot interceptors

Germany and allies will deliver an additional 68 Patriot air defense missile interceptors to Ukraine, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 11 June in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

Announcing the additional military aid, Pistorius recounted his recent visit to Odesa, where he witnessed the aftermath of Russian missile strikes firsthand.

“After seeing how critical Ukraine’s air defense is for survival, I’m pleased to announce the delivery of a significant number of Patriot interceptors – one hundred,” he said.

The defense minister clarified that 32 of these interceptors have already been supplied over the past two days, with the remaining 68 to follow in the coming weeks as part of Germany’s initiative to bolster Ukraine’s air defenses, joined by Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway.

“These missiles will help protect infrastructure and save lives in Ukraine,” Pistorius added.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had previously announced that Ukraine would receive additional air defense systems, including a Patriot battery, missiles, and ammunition, in the coming “weeks and months.”

Ukraine has been in desperate need of additional air defenses since March when Russia escalated its missile, drone, and bomb strikes on Ukrainian cities and energy facilities.

According to the German leader, the Ukrainian army’s greatest needs today are ammunition and air defense systems.

“Therefore, in the coming weeks and months, we will deliver a third Patriot air defense system, IRIS-T units, Gepard [self-propelled anti-aircraft guns], missiles, and ammunition to Ukraine,” he announced.

