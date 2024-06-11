Eng
General Staff: Russian military significantly intensified aviation in Pokrovsk sector

Intense fighting raged in Donetsk as Russian forces significantly intensified airstrikes while launching multiple failed assaults, Ukraine’s military reported.
byMaria Tril
11/06/2024
2 minute read
ukrainian soldiers 2024
Ukrainian frontline. Illustrative photo
According to the General Staff’s report on the evening of 11 June, the most tense situation persists in the Pokrovsk direction in Donetsk Oblast.

According to the Ukrainian military, the country’s Defense Forces are putting up fierce resistance and restraining the Russian offensive. Six battles are currently underway in this direction.

The Russian occupying forces continue to pressure our defense near Novooleksandrivka. In the afternoon, the Russian military significantly intensified the combat work of their aviation, carrying out five airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Vovche, Oleksandropil, Vozdzyzhenka, Yevhenivka, and Zhelanne.

By this time, the number of combat clashes along the entire front line had increased to 87. In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian troops made another attempt to storm our positions—a battle was underway near the village of Hlyboke.

Ukrainian forces have repelled four attacks since 11 June in the area of Vovchansk and the same Hlyboke. In the Kupiansk direction, the Russian forces tried to storm the positions of the Defense Forces eight times.

“Five of them failed, and three assaults are still ongoing near the settlements of Pishchane, Berestove and Synkivka. The situation is under control,” the General Staff reports, adding that Ukrainian forces are actively destroying the Russians, with 134 Russians killed or wounded in this direction so far. Four artillery pieces and four Russian vehicles have been damaged.

The Russian forces in the Vremivka direction “do not abandon attempts to reduce our defensive potential, as well as intimidate the civilian population,” carrying out four airstrikes on 11 June, hitting areas around Staromayorske, Kostyantynivka, Blagodatne and Urozhaine.

From the beginning of the day, the Russian troops have persistently tried to push Ukrainian units from their positions in the Orikhiv direction, attacking six times already.

“He received a fierce rebuff in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Shcherbaky, Novoprokopivka and Verbove.”

