Russian guided bomb targets residential neighborhood in Kostiantynivka, injures five civilians

Russian forces conducted an airstrike using a guided KAB-500 bomb on a residential area in the city of Kostiantynivka, located in Donetsk Oblast around 7 km from the front lines. The strike occurred around 23:20 on 10 June, according to local reports on social media and the authorities.

Russia carries out repeated indiscriminate aerial attacks on settlements near the frontline, possibly to demoralize the residents and depopulate the areas.

According to the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office, the bomb impacted residential buildings, injuring five local civilians – a 65-year-old man and four women aged 63 to 88 years old. They suffered head injuries and multiple lacerations and were hospitalized to receive medical treatment.

At least 13 apartment buildings sustained damage from the powerful blast wave, with shattered windows and broken glass throughout the residential units, according to the report.

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation into the attack for violating the laws and customs of war, which carries a maximum penalty of 12 years imprisonment.

The KAB-500 guided air bomb weighing 370-560 kg depending on its variant, can carry a 250-380 kg warhead.

Read also: