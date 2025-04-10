Prince Harry visits Superhuman Center in Lviv

The Prince of Wales, Harry, arrived in Lviv, a western part of Ukraine, and visited the Superhuman Centre, according to a source from Euromaidan Press.
Earlier in February 2025, Prince Harry met Superhumans CEO Olha Rudneva at the Invictus Games in Canada. She presented the Duke of Sussex with a bracelet from the rehabilitation centre.
“Now Prince Harry has a Superhumans bracelet created by Guzema for all the centre’s ambassadors, which bears the Prince’s initials and the inscription ‘whoever saves one life saves the whole world,'” Olha Rudneva said.