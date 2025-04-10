Prince Harry visits Superhuman Center in Lviv

The Prince of Wales, Harry, arrived in Lviv, a western part of Ukraine, and visited the Superhuman Centre, according to a source from Euromaidan Press.

The details of the visit have not been disclosed, nor has any information about his arrival.

Earlier in February 2025, Prince Harry met Superhumans CEO Olha Rudneva at the Invictus Games in Canada. She presented the Duke of Sussex with a bracelet from the rehabilitation centre.

“Now Prince Harry has a Superhumans bracelet created by Guzema for all the centre’s ambassadors, which bears the Prince’s initials and the inscription ‘whoever saves one life saves the whole world,'” Olha Rudneva said.

Explore further How Buffett-funded rehab rebuilds lives of Ukraine’s war amputees