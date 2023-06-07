Airport in Ukraine’s Lviv may resume its work, Ukrainian official says

Lviv airport.

Danylo Halytskyi Lviv International Airport may resume its operations as part of a humanitarian corridor, the head of Lviv Oblast State Administration Maksym Kozytskyi announced, according to Ukrinform.

Maksym Kozytskyi said that the international airport in Lviv (western Ukraine) might become the first Ukrainian airport to resume its work since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. Kozytskyi revealed that such an opportunity was being discussed after the EU program “Connecting Europe” signing by Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov and EU Commissioner for Transport Adina Vălean, Ukrinform reported.

Kozytskyi noted that since the grain corridor is fully operational, he hopes the EU may provide a humanitarian corridor to reopen the Ukrainian sky and allow the Lviv airport to resume operations.

Ukraine closed its airspace to civilian aircraft on 24 February 2022, when Russia launched its unprovoked invasion.

According to the seven-year forecast of the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (Eurocontrol), restrictions on flights over Ukraine, Russia, Belarus, and Moldova will likely remain in place until 2029 due to the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine. According to Eurocontrol, it may not be a complete ban on flights over Ukraine within the next six years, but rather a restriction of routes, probably a significant reduction of flights.

