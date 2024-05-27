Eng
Norwegian capital commits $ 1.5 mn for children’s rehabilitation in Lviv

The Unbroken Cities initiative, a global alliance aimed at supporting and developing rehabilitation in Ukraine, has gained a new member with the Norwegian city of Oslo joining the ranks.
byMaria Tril
27/05/2024
1 minute read
oslo and lviv mayors
Oslo Mayor Eirik Lae Solberg (on the left) and Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi (on the right). Credit: Lviv mayor via Telebgram
Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi and the Head of Government of Oslo, Eirik Le Solberg, signed a partnership agreement.

The Mayor of Lviv, Sadovyi, announced that, according to the agreement, the Norwegian capital had joined the international initiative Unbroken to support and develop rehabilitation in Ukraine.

“This is all for the development of rehabilitation in Ukraine and support for veterans and Ukrainians affected by the war,” the statement reads. “We intend to implement a very ambitious project so that a part of Oslo is in Lviv.”

According to Sadovyi, Oslo to donate NOK 15 million ($1.5 million) to children’s rehabilitation in Lviv

The Unbroken Cities initiative is a union of cities from all over the world that supports and develops rehabilitation in Ukraine. Manchester, Liverpool, and Lviv became the founding cities and the first participants in the international network.

According to the Lviv City Council, the German city of Würzburg, the Danish city of Aarhus, the Italian city of Trento, the French city of Cannes, and the Norwegian city of Oslo have now joined the initiative.

