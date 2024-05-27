Norwegian capital commits $ 1.5 mn for children’s rehabilitation in Lviv

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi and the Head of Government of Oslo, Eirik Le Solberg, signed a partnership agreement.

The Mayor of Lviv, Sadovyi, announced that, according to the agreement, the Norwegian capital had joined the international initiative Unbroken to support and develop rehabilitation in Ukraine.

“This is all for the development of rehabilitation in Ukraine and support for veterans and Ukrainians affected by the war,” the statement reads. “We intend to implement a very ambitious project so that a part of Oslo is in Lviv.”

According to Sadovyi, Oslo to donate NOK 15 million ($1.5 million) to children’s rehabilitation in Lviv

The Unbroken Cities initiative is a union of cities from all over the world that supports and develops rehabilitation in Ukraine. Manchester, Liverpool, and Lviv became the founding cities and the first participants in the international network.

According to the Lviv City Council, the German city of Würzburg, the Danish city of Aarhus, the Italian city of Trento, the French city of Cannes, and the Norwegian city of Oslo have now joined the initiative.

