Russia hits 4 energy power plants, hospital in Kharkiv overnight

The Russian military attacked energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Lviv oblasts overnight into 27 April, the Energy Ministry reported. One power engineer was injured.

Russian night strike also hit four DTEK (Ukraine’s prominent fuel and energy company) thermal power plants, damaging equipment, the company reported.

The company reported that since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Russian military has attacked thermal power plants over 170 times.

Lviv Oblast Head Maksym Kozytskyi said that Russia struck two critical energy infrastructures in the Stryi and Chervonohrad regions in the oblast with cruise missiles and Daggers.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast head Serhii Lysak said that Russia attacked the oblast with missiles, injuring a 39-year-old man and damaging power facilities.

In the early hours of 27 April, Russian troops struck a medical institution in Kharkiv, injuring a 53-year-old woman, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Ukraine’s air defense forces destroyed 21 of the 34 missiles, Commander of the Air Force Mykola Oleshchuk said. Russian army attacked Ukraine with Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, Kh-59/Kh-69 guided missiles, S-300 anti-aircraft missiles, Iskander-K, Kalibr and Kinzhali cruise missiles.

Over the past day, the Russian military injured eight people in Kharkiv, including two girls aged 5 and 16 and a 4-year-old boy, and killed a 67-year-old man, the governor said.

