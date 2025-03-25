Support us on Patreon
Fertiliser production in Ukraine drops by 50% due to shelling of gas infrastructure

Russian missile strikes have forced Ukrainian fertilizer plants to reduce production by nearly 50%, threatening agricultural productivity.
Fertiliser production in Ukraine drops by 50% due to shelling of gas infrastructure

Ukrainian fertilizer manufacturers reduced nitrogen fertilizer production in March, with key plants experiencing significant operational challenges, according to industry publication Infoindustria.

The Rivneazot and Cherkasy Azot plants have seen their production capacities plummet. Rivneazot’s operational load dropped to 45%, while Cherkasy Azot fell to just 31% by 21 March. This represents a substantial decline from mid-February, when both plants were operating at 65-67% capacity.

The production decline stems directly from Russian missile strikes targeting Ukraine’s gas transportation system. These attacks have occurred during a critical period when the fertilizer market typically experiences high activity ahead of the agricultural season.

“The ongoing infrastructure attacks have created a severe disruption in fertilizer production,” industry analysts said. The impact extends beyond immediate manufacturing capabilities.

Experts predict urea production in Ukraine will contract by 45-50% compared to the same period last year. Import alternatives appear limited, with restricted purchase volumes available for April. Consequently, fertilizer prices are expected to remain persistently high.

On 10 March, the Ministry of Economy reported that economic growth had already slowed to 0.7% in February, with infrastructure attacks playing a substantial role in this deceleration.

