Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov presented a new military drone called Katran, which is capable of destroying targets at sea, on land and in the air.

The drone was developed by Military Armored Company HUB. Fedorov described the Katran as a “new standard of warfare.”

Key specifications of the Katran drone include:

Range exceeding 1,000 kilometers

Capability to perform strike and reconnaissance missions

Multi-environment targeting (sea, land, air)

Equipped with torpedoes, machine guns, and missile systems

Integrated automatic threat recognition system

Built-in countermeasure capabilities without separate electronic warfare support

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s internal “sustainability plan” projected manufacturing at least 30,000 long-range drones by 2025. This initiative aims to compensate for artillery limitations in the Ukrainian military.

In December 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a resolution streamlining domestic unmanned system procurement. The policy allows military unit commanders to purchase tactical-level drones and electronic warfare equipment with reduced bureaucratic procedures.

The Ministry of Defense subsequently announced monthly direct funding of 2.5 billion hryvnias ($60 mn) for combat units. These funds will be distributed among brigades specifically for drone acquisitions.

