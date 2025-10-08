Support us on Patreon
Ukraine proposes G7 task force to monitor Russia’s microchips of death

With 7,313 drones and 270 missiles striking Ukraine in September, Kyiv says a single imported chip can cost lives and urges allies to close loopholes.
byOlena Mukhina
08/10/2025
2 minute read
building with grain in Chernihiv Oblast
The damaged building with grain in Chernihiv Oblast by the Russian forces. Credit: Regional Police
Every microchip in Russian weapons could cost lives — Ukraine urges G7 to close loopholes. In September, Russia launched 7,313 drones and 270 missiles of various types against Ukraine, the President's Office reports.

Investigations revealed that roughly 676,000 foreign-made components were used in this arsenal. 

Sanctions as a matter of security and responsibility

“Every microchip that ends up in Russian weapons can cost human lives in Ukraine,'' First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhii Kyslytsia told G7 representatives during a meeting at the Presidential Office.

He claimed that "strengthening sanctions control is not just politics — it’s a question of security and responsibility toward the entire democratic world.”

Monitoring compliance is key to blocking the aggressor

Vladyslav Vlasyuk, Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy, noted that the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tasked authorities with tightening control over sanctions compliance regarding foreign components.

He added that the Russian military machine still depends on technologies and components from abroad, often routed through third countries.

“Our shared goal with G7 partners is to close these loopholes so that no chip or circuit ever again strengthens the aggressor in waging war against Ukraine,” he emphasized.

G7 monitoring task force

Ukraine has suggested that G7 countries pool efforts to establish a specialized monitoring team that would oversee sanctions compliance and prevent technology from reaching Russia’s military-industrial complex.

Read also

