Ukraine tests fiber-optic guided hexacopter bombers to counter jamming

Ukrainian developers are testing a new type of hexacopter bomber unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) equipped with fiber-optic guidance systems to bypass enemy jamming on the battlefield, according to Milatarnyi. Developed by E-Banshee, a Ukrainian company specializing in heavy drones, these bombers are expected to offer significant tactical advantages in combat zones, where jamming and electronic warfare are commonly used by opposing forces.

The fiber-optic FPV addresses the jamming of the radio signal, one of the main challenges faced by drone operators on the battlefield. Drone warfare innovations have become a defining feature of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Unmanned vehicles of various sizes, operating in the air, on land, and at sea, play a central role, with technology advancing rapidly from both sides.

The tests, which involved navigating the drone through a 10-kilometer stretch of forest, were reportedly successful, with the developers reporting that there were no interruptions or loss of connection during the flight. The hexacopter’s fiber-optic guidance system ensures the drone remains immune to electronic warfare attacks, including jamming, which is a major risk for drones that rely on radio signals for communication and control.

Despite the success of these tests, E-Banshee acknowledged that there are still some aspects of the technology to refine, with further trials planned to address these issues. The developers have already ordered additional fiber-optic cables, some of which will be sent to the Ukrainian military for further combat testing.

Militarnyi notes that one of the key benefits of this technology is that fiber-optic controlled drones are not susceptible to radio-frequency detection or jamming, as they do not rely on radio signals or video transmission. This makes them more difficult to detect and neutralize by enemy forces. The drones can operate effectively in areas where other UAVs might fail due to enemy electronic warfare.

