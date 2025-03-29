Sweden commits $ 7.8 mn to Ukraine for demining and drone technology

Sweden will allocate approximately €7.2 million ($7.8 mn) to coalitions focused on demining and drone technologies, as part of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG). This is included in the 18th military support package for Ukraine.

“This support will help Ukraine develop drone technologies and demining capabilities. This will benefit both the Ukrainian army and society as a whole,” said Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson.

The Swedish government has already instructed the country’s Armed Forces to allocate the funds. The Swedish Armed Forces have carried out similar tasks several times to support coalitions within the UDCG framework.

Now they must provide 40 million Swedish kronor ($ 4 mn) each to support coalitions working on demining and drone development.

The UDCG is a coalition of 57 countries established by the United States to coordinate defense equipment procurement, material production, and supply chain management to support Ukraine’s defense. Defense ministers from these countries regularly meet in Ramstein, at NATO headquarters, or online.

Several coalitions have been formed within the UDCG to provide long-term support to Ukraine. Sweden is currently part of six such coalitions.

