ISW: Ukraine advances in Belgorod; Russia pushes in Kursk, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, and near Toretsk

byMaria Tril
26/03/2025
Ukrainian troops
Ukrainian troops on the frontline. Photo: General Staff
Ukrainian forces have made advances along the Russian border in northwestern Belgorod Oblast, according to recent reports from Kremlin-affiliated military bloggers.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 25 March about some developments in multiple directions of the Russian-Ukrainian ongoing war.

In Belgorod, Ukrainian forces reportedly advanced west of Demidovka and northwest of Popovka. Russian sources claimed about Ukrainian attacks and others suggested Russian forces repelled these advances.

The conflict extended to the Kursk-Sumy Oblast border area. Geolocated footage confirmed Russian forces advancing within and east of Zhuravka. Russian military units, including elements of the 22nd Motorized Rifle Regiment, claimed progress near Guyevo.

Russian forces conducted extensive missile and drone operations. The Ukrainian Air Force reported 139 Shahed and decoy drones launched from multiple directions. Ukrainian forces claimed to have downed 78 drones, with 34 others potentially neutralized by electronic warfare.

Russian missiles damaged infrastructure in multiple Ukrainian oblasts, including a school in Sumy City where 23 children were injured.

In the Toretsk area, Russian forces claimed advances in multiple locations. Geolocated footage showed progression in northwestern Toretsk and central Oleksandropil. However, reports remained contested, with some Russian sources contradicting claims of territorial gains.

Military units from various Russian military districts were reported in different operational areas. These included airborne units, motorized rifle divisions, and specialized drone operator groups.

Russian forces have been advancing in the Kursk region, reclaiming significant territory from Ukrainian control, which Ukraine had hoped to use as a bargaining chip in peace negotiations.

Meanwhile, Russia has also launched a cross-border offensive into Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast, capturing a small village, though a full-scale occupation of Sumy is unlikely due to strong Ukrainian defenses.

