A CIA Director John Ratcliffe said in a recent Senate Intelligence Committee hearing that the Ukrainian nation and military have been consistently underestimated.

“I am convinced, based on my observations and intelligence assessments, that they are prepared to fight with their bare hands if they do not have conditions acceptable for lasting peace,” he said during the hearing.

The hearing included top US intelligence leaders, including the Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Department of Defense Intelligence Chief Jeffrey Cruz, FBI Director Kash Patel, and NSA Director Paul Nakasone.

US military intelligence predicts that both Russia and Ukraine will maintain their combat capabilities through the end of 2025. While Moscow possesses more resources for warfare, both sides are expected to face significant challenges in 2026, particularly in military production and troop replenishment.

Ratcliffe said that Russia would not achieve its maximum objectives on the battlefield or in negotiations, suggesting US President Donald Trump would prevent such outcomes. He emphasized that any potential peace negotiations would require compromises from both sides.

“No maximalist goals will be achieved,” Ratcliffe explained. He stressed that successful peace talks would mean neither side would obtain everything they desire.

The statement comes amid the Trump’s efforts to sign a peace deal with Russia over the war in Ukraine.

On 18 March, the US President Trump hold a phone conversation with the Russian President Putin, where they agreed initially a 30-day break on the attack of critical infrustructureon. Prior to that, the US special envoy Steve Witkoff traveled to Kremlin to present a 30-day ceasefire proposal, agreed between the US and Ukraine on 11 March. After the meeting with Witkoff, Putin claimed that Moscow would accept the ceasefire but demanded Ukraine freeze mobilization, military training, and foreign military aid deliveries during the 30-day period.

Read also: