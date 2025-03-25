Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

British financier Browder denounces US-Russia agreements as inappropriate response to terror

The recent US-Russia agreements have drawn sharp criticism, with British financier Bill Browder warning they grant Moscow dangerous concessions while allowing it to continue its war against Ukraine.
byOlena Mukhina
25/03/2025
3 minute read
U.S. President Donald Trump (left) and Russia's ruler Vladimir Putin (right)/ AP PHOTO
US President Donald Trump (left) and Russia’s ruler Vladimir Putin. Credit: AP PHOTO
British financier Browder denounces US-Russia agreements as inappropriate response to terror

British financier Bill Browder has criticized the recent US-Russia agreements, calling them bad news as they may ease sanctions on the aggressor and allow it to continue its terror campaign. In a comment to Sky News, he argued that those welcoming the deal are “missing the point completely.”

On 24 March, delegations from the US and Russia concluded their negotiations in Saudi Arabia. The talks lasted more than 12 hours and were closed-door. Following the meeting, the US issued a statement, which says the parties agreed to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea and to implement the agreements on a complete ban on strikes against Ukraine’s and Russia’s energy infrastructure. Washington will also facilitate the restoration of Russia’s access to global markets for agricultural exports and fertilizers, reduce maritime insurance costs, and expand access to ports and payment systems for such transactions. 

“Russia can continue to pound civilian targets like hospitals, schools and apartment buildings and I’m sure they will. And by getting this concession, it saves Russia’s oil refineries, which are one of the key engines of funding for their war,” said Browder.

He emphasized that easing some sanctions on Russia, as outlined in the agreements, is “hardly an appropriate response to a country which has killed tens of thousands of innocent Ukrainians and done a trillion dollars of damage.”

“There’s absolutely nothing to celebrate here,” he added.

Meanwhile, as of 8 PM on 25 March, Russia has once again launched strike drones on Ukraine from at least two locations.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts