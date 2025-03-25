British financier Browder denounces US-Russia agreements as inappropriate response to terror

British financier Bill Browder has criticized the recent US-Russia agreements, calling them bad news as they may ease sanctions on the aggressor and allow it to continue its terror campaign. In a comment to Sky News, he argued that those welcoming the deal are “missing the point completely.”

On 24 March, delegations from the US and Russia concluded their negotiations in Saudi Arabia. The talks lasted more than 12 hours and were closed-door. Following the meeting, the US issued a statement, which says the parties agreed to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea and to implement the agreements on a complete ban on strikes against Ukraine’s and Russia’s energy infrastructure. Washington will also facilitate the restoration of Russia’s access to global markets for agricultural exports and fertilizers, reduce maritime insurance costs, and expand access to ports and payment systems for such transactions.

“Russia can continue to pound civilian targets like hospitals, schools and apartment buildings and I’m sure they will. And by getting this concession, it saves Russia’s oil refineries, which are one of the key engines of funding for their war,” said Browder.

He emphasized that easing some sanctions on Russia, as outlined in the agreements, is “hardly an appropriate response to a country which has killed tens of thousands of innocent Ukrainians and done a trillion dollars of damage.”

“There’s absolutely nothing to celebrate here,” he added.

Meanwhile, as of 8 PM on 25 March, Russia has once again launched strike drones on Ukraine from at least two locations.

Related: