Ukrainian defenders receive intensive tactical medicine course from UK instructors

Instructors from the UK and allied countries conducted an intensive five-week tactical medicine course for over 500 Ukrainian soldiers, reports Ukraine’s General Staff on social media.

The Ukrainian military received training under the guidance of experts from the British Army, Royal Air Force, Dutch Army, and the Icelandic Fire and Rescue Service.

“The course aimed to teach Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel different levels of skills —from complete beginners to seasoned medics—according to unified standards of care,” the General Staff emphasized.

During the training, medics practiced operations in trench systems, evacuation of the wounded from urban areas, mass casualty triage, providing aid to those with severe injuries caused by explosions and gunfire, safely extracting casualties from civilian and military vehicles, evacuating wounded under fire, treating shrapnel wounds, and triage techniques.

The training involved various clinical and psychiatric scenarios to ensure that the acquired skills could effectively save lives on the battlefield.

Upon returning home, the Ukrainian medics will pass on their knowledge of first aid to other army members.

Earlier, UK Defense Secretary John Healey clarified that Ukraine is permitted to use UK-provided weapons to strike military targets in Russia, countering previous reports that UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles could not be used for strikes within Russia.

Healey told BBC that the UK’s provision of weapons to Ukraine for the defense of their sovereign country “does not preclude [UK-provided weapons] hitting targets in Russia.” Healey also clarified that Ukrainian forces are allowed to strike military targets in Russia with UK-provided weapons “within the parameters and the bounds of international humanitarian law.”

Related: