British PM: US is vital to ensuring peace in Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on 3 March that European countries must strengthen relations with the United States, stating America cannot be left out of diplomatic negotiations regarding the potential end to the Russia-Ukraine war, according to The Telegraph.

In the 2 March London summit European leaders gathered to discuss the ways to strengthen European support for Ukraine and discuss a path toward a lasting peace in the face of Russian aggression.

Speaking to the British Parliament, Starmer announced the UK is increasing defense spending to Cold War levels. Britain plans to manufacture 5,000 air defense missiles for Ukraine.

The Prime Minister also stressed that the US is vital for ensuring peace in Ukraine.

“We must strengthen our relationship with America… For our security, for our technology, for our trade and investment… They are and always will be – indispensable. And we will never choose between either side of the Atlantic,” Starmer said.

The statements follows the clash between Zelenskyy and Trump in the Oval Office on 28 February, after which the US support of Ukraine is at stake.

According to Starmer, the European leaders have agreed at the London Summit that the UK, France and others will work with Ukraine on a plan to stop the fighting. “Then we’ll discuss that plan with the United States and take it forward together,” he added.

The plan includes four “clear principles,” including continued aid to Ukraine and creating “a coalition of the willing to protect the agreement in Ukraine and guarantee peace.”

“For Ukraine, the war didn’t start three years ago – it’s just the latest and most brutal escalation. They’ve (Ukraine) signed agreements with Putin before and experienced the nature of his diplomacy and the weight of his word. We cannot accept a weak agreement like Minsk. No, we must choose strength,” Starmer said.

He announced Britain would take a leading role – if necessary and together with others, with a presence on the ground and aircraft in the air.

Starmer believes Europe should bear the burden of supporting peace on the continent but “for success, this effort must also have US support.”

British PM also said that Russia is a threat in our waters and skies, launching cyberattacks on British NHS, commit assassinations on Britishstreets. “In this Parliament, we support Ukraine because it’s right, but also because it’s in our interests. Because if we don’t achieve lasting peace, the instability and uncertainty that has hit people’s living standards in Britain will only intensify. And Putin’s appetite for conflict and chaos will only grow,” the British Prime Minister said.

The special EU leaders’ summit reportedly scheduled for 6 March will focus on developing a unified position on defense, both for rearming the continent and regarding Ukraine.

