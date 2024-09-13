UK Foreign Minister calls for increased support to Ukraine as winter fighting looms

Britain’s Foreign Secretary David Lammy emphasized the importance of providing Ukraine with the necessary weapons to achieve victory against Russia as a critical winter of fighting approaches.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Lammy said, “This is a crucial period in the fight,” highlighting the urgency of the situation.

The Telegraph reports that discussions between UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and US President Joe Biden at the White House are expected to include deliberations on allowing Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles against targets within Russia.

Ukraine has been urging allies for months to lift restrictions on the use of long-range weapons against targets within Russia. The restriction doesn’t allow Ukraine to strike Russian logistics and airfields, allowing Russia to exert greater pressure on the frontline, in particular by massively using glide bombs.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a warning, suggesting that NATO and Russia would be at war if Kyiv were permitted to use longer-range weapons.

In response, Sir Keir Starmer emphasized Ukraine’s right to self-defense, stating, “Ukraine has the right to self-defence, and obviously we’ve been absolutely fully supportive of Ukraine’s right to self-defence, providing training capabilities.”

The article also notes that Iran’s decision to supply ballistic missiles to Russia has “clearly changed the debate,” according to statements from Lammy and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. This development adds a new dimension to the ongoing war and discussions surrounding military support for Ukraine.

The Telegraph reports that UK Government estimates suggest around 1,000 Russian troops are killed or injured each day, with the total Russian casualty count for the full-scale invasion now believed to exceed 600,000.

As discussions continue, British and American officials indicated that further talks may occur at the upcoming UN General Assembly.

