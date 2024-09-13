Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

UK Foreign Minister calls for increased support to Ukraine as winter fighting looms

Foreign Secretary David Lammy has stressed the need to provide Ukraine with weapons to secure victory against Russia as “a pivotal winter of fighting” approaches.
byMaria Tril
13/09/2024
2 minute read
Prime Minister Keir Starmer appoints Cabinet Ministers
The Foreign Secretary David Lammy. Credit: gov.uk
UK Foreign Minister calls for increased support to Ukraine as winter fighting looms

Britain’s Foreign Secretary David Lammy emphasized the importance of providing Ukraine with the necessary weapons to achieve victory against Russia as a critical winter of fighting approaches.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Lammy said, “This is a crucial period in the fight,” highlighting the urgency of the situation.

The Telegraph reports that discussions between UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and US President Joe Biden at the White House are expected to include deliberations on allowing Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles against targets within Russia.

Ukraine has been urging allies for months to lift restrictions on the use of long-range weapons against targets within Russia. The restriction doesn’t allow Ukraine to strike Russian logistics and airfields, allowing Russia to exert greater pressure on the frontline, in particular by massively using glide bombs.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a warning, suggesting that NATO and Russia would be at war if Kyiv were permitted to use longer-range weapons.

In response, Sir Keir Starmer emphasized Ukraine’s right to self-defense, stating, “Ukraine has the right to self-defence, and obviously we’ve been absolutely fully supportive of Ukraine’s right to self-defence, providing training capabilities.”

The article also notes that Iran’s decision to supply ballistic missiles to Russia has “clearly changed the debate,” according to statements from Lammy and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. This development adds a new dimension to the ongoing war and discussions surrounding military support for Ukraine.

The Telegraph reports that UK Government estimates suggest around 1,000 Russian troops are killed or injured each day, with the total Russian casualty count for the full-scale invasion now believed to exceed 600,000.

As discussions continue, British and American officials indicated that further talks may occur at the upcoming UN General Assembly.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts