Ukraine’s top military commander claimed that Russian forces have launched a new offensive in the country’s eastern regions.

This comes in response to President Zelenskyy’s recent warnings that Russia plans spring offensives against the Sumy, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration attempts to mediate a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia. The US recently negotiated temporary energy and maritime ceasefires, which both opposing countries accused each other of violating.

Russia continues to demand the removal of international sanctions and insists on restricting military aid to Ukraine, while Ukraine refuses to compromise on territorial integrity or NATO aspirations.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi confirmed that Russia’s planned offensive against the Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts “has actually already begun,” according to an interview with Lb.ua news channel.

“For several days, almost a week, we have observed an almost twofold increase in the number of enemy offensive actions in all main directions,” Syrskyi told Lb.ua.

According to Syrskyi, Russia continues its strategic operations aimed at capturing Ukrainian territory, including the complete seizure of the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, and the creation of a buffer zone in the Kharkiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv oblasts.

“Despite all the negotiations, we are only observing an increase in the intensity of offensive actions,” Syrskyi noted.

​In March 2025, Ukraine withdrew forces from Russia’s Kursk Oblast, which began in August 2024 to disrupt Russian plans to create a buffer zone in a bordering Sumy Oblast and to redirect Russian troops from other sites on the frontline to relieve pressure on Ukrainian defenders.

After Kursk’s withdrawal, however, Ukrainian forces initiated a surprise offensive into Russia’s Belgorod Oblast near Kursk Oblast. Zelenskyy acknowledged the operation, highlighting it as necessary to prevent Russia from opening new fronts.

The commander also addressed concerns about upcoming joint Russian-Belarusian military exercises called “West-2025” scheduled for fall. When asked if these exercises could be preparation for another offensive from Belarus, Syrskyi drew parallels to Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion, which was preceded by similar military exercises.

“All exercises have some purpose. And one of these goals is the covert creation of offensive troop groupings,” Syrskyi explained.

While not explicitly stating that he expects a new northern offensive this fall, Syrskyi emphasized that the potential threat “is a factor we must necessarily take into account.”