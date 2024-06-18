DeepState: 10,000 Russian troops amassed for assault on Borova in Kharkiv Oblast

The Ukrainian analytical group DeepState reported on 18 June that Russian troops had increased their forces to 10,000 personnel and 450 units of military equipment in the area from Raihorodka to Novovodyanoye, about 20 km from the village of Borova in Kharkiv Oblast.

According to DeepState, the troop buildup’s purpose is obvious: “an attempt to repeat last year’s offensive on Borova.”

The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the village of Borova in the Izium district of Kharkiv Oblast and part of the community in early October 2022.

Analysts reminded that the 3rd Assault Brigade is currently holding an extended defensive line in this direction, but the forces remain disproportionate: the Russians outnumber them, employ additional units, and conduct intense assault operations along the entire offensive strip.

Russia has reportedly deployed its forces of the 20th Army in the form of the 3rd and 144th divisions, represented by the 236th Artillery Brigade and 11 regiments: 7 motor rifle, 2 tank, and 2 artillery regiments. Additionally, mercenaries from irregular army units have been involved, including the known presence of Storm V, Black Mamba, Fixies, and PMC Patriot. The BARS-14 unit arrived to maintain order.

DeepState reported that over the last three weeks, Russian troops have been conducting preparatory activities in the form of probing for weaknesses in the defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. There are continuous assaults on the positions of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade.

DeepState reported that the Russian occupying forces are losing personnel. However, 200 to 400 newly mobilized soldiers arrive every week, enough for both replenishment and force buildup.

“So far, the tactics of ‘meat grinder assaults’ have not yielded significant results, solely due to the presence of a strong brigade in the area. But we emphasize that the forces are far from equal,” according to DeepState.

According to analysts, the Russian occupying forces want to repeat last year’s strategy by reaching the Nadiya-Novoiehorivka line and then moving towards Pershotravneve-Cherneshchyna.

