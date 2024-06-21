Defense Intelligence: Ukraine’s troops thwart Russian advance on Borova in Kharkiv Oblast

Ukrainian troops have forced Russian occupiers to halt their advance and thwarted their plans to capture the settlement of Borova in Kharkiv Oblast, said Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, as per UkrInform.

Several days ago, Ukraine’s 3rd Assault Brigade stated that the occupiers’ immediate task was to reach the settlements of Cherneshchyna-Pershotravneve and then seize Borova.

The Russian 3rd and 144th divisions of the 20th Army are fighting against Ukrainian forces. The enemy has been advancing with tank regiments, deploying a significant amount of artillery and additional detachments from private military companies and special forces. They are using FPVs, guided bombs, and chemical weapons.

“Speaking about Borova and the direction, the enemy’s plans there have been broken by the Ukrainian defenders, with significant losses in personnel and equipment. Yes, they are trying to pull up reserves, and the potential threat remains, but at the moment, we are not talking about forming new powerful buildups to repeat the situation,” he said.

The enemy’s plans were disrupted because the Ukrainian military forced them to redeploy reserves, including from other areas crucial for them.

“It indicates heavy losses and the fact that the situation is not going according to their plan. However, the situation on the northern border remains tense and dangerous. The enemy will continue to try to stretch Ukrainian reserves and distract them, including from the situation in the East,” added the intelligence representative.

Earlier, monitoring resource DeepState reported that Russian troops increased their personnel to 10,000 and have 450 units of military equipment near Raihorodka to Novovodiane with plans to launch the offensive on the village of Borova in the Kharkiv region.

