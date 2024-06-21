Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Defense Intelligence: Ukraine’s troops thwart Russian advance on Borova in Kharkiv Oblast

Russian invaders faced heavy losses in the attempted advance.
byOlena Mukhina
21/06/2024
2 minute read
ukrainian soldier 2024
A Ukrainian soldier on the frontline. Credit: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Defense Intelligence: Ukraine’s troops thwart Russian advance on Borova in Kharkiv Oblast

Ukrainian troops have forced Russian occupiers to halt their advance and thwarted their plans to capture the settlement of Borova in Kharkiv Oblast, said Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, as per UkrInform.

Several days ago, Ukraine’s 3rd Assault Brigade stated that the occupiers’ immediate task was to reach the settlements of Cherneshchyna-Pershotravneve and then seize Borova.

The Russian 3rd and 144th divisions of the 20th Army are fighting against Ukrainian forces. The enemy has been advancing with tank regiments, deploying a significant amount of artillery and additional detachments from private military companies and special forces. They are using FPVs, guided bombs, and chemical weapons.

Russian forces advance Borova in Luhansk Oblast with tanks, mercenaries, artillery, say Ukrainian military

“Speaking about Borova and the direction, the enemy’s plans there have been broken by the Ukrainian defenders, with significant losses in personnel and equipment. Yes, they are trying to pull up reserves, and the potential threat remains, but at the moment, we are not talking about forming new powerful buildups to repeat the situation,” he said.

The enemy’s plans were disrupted because the Ukrainian military forced them to redeploy reserves, including from other areas crucial for them.

“It indicates heavy losses and the fact that the situation is not going according to their plan. However, the situation on the northern border remains tense and dangerous. The enemy will continue to try to stretch Ukrainian reserves and distract them, including from the situation in the East,” added the intelligence representative.

Earlier, monitoring resource DeepState reported that Russian troops increased their personnel to 10,000 and have 450 units of military equipment near Raihorodka to Novovodiane with plans to launch the offensive on the village of Borova in the Kharkiv region.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Stay informed with Kompreno.
    • Get quality journalism from across Europe.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!