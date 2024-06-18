Russian forces advance Borova in Luhansk Oblast with tanks, mercenaries, artillery, say Ukrainian military

Defenders of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade confirmed that the enemy intensified its activities in the Luhansk region. It is attempting to capture the settlements of Cherneschyna-Pershotravneve and plans to take over the village of Borova.

On 18 June, the DeepState reported that occupiers amassed up to 10,000 personnel and 450 military vehicles from Raihorodka to Novovodyane, approximately 20 km from the town of Borova in the Kharkiv region.

“The enemy is intensifying attacks to reach the borders of the Luhansk region. The front line strip of the 3rd Assault Brigade in the Kharkiv region, which borders the Luhansk region, is currently one of the areas where the enemy advances most intensively. The occupiers’ immediate task is to advance towards the settlements of Cherneschyna-Pershotravneve, with further capture of Borova settlement,” said Ukrainian defenders.

The Ukrainian military reported that the invaders are advancing with tank regiments, significant artillery support, and additional units of mercenaries and special forces. They are using unmanned aerial vehicles, guided aerial bombs, and chemical weapons.

The 3rd Separate Assault Brigade added that the enemy deploys entire platoons and companies for assaults, “Their rapid elimination is compensated by the replenishment of manpower with 250-400 soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces weekly.”

Military personnel of the 3rd Assault Brigade noted that despite the overwhelming enemy numbers and lack of reserves, the brigade has been holding its positions for over a month now.

