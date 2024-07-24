Ukrainian forces defend in encirclement as Russia advances in Donetsk Oblast

Russian forces have made advances near several settlements in Donetsk Oblast and are attempting to encircle Ukraine’s 31st Separate Mechanized Brigade in the village of Prohres, Pokrovsk district, reports the analytical portal DeepState. The brigade command has not issued an order to withdraw.

“The military of the first and third battalions of the 31st SMB has been defending in encirclement for the last few days, as the Russian Forces have formed a ‘bottleneck’ south of Lozuvatske,” DeepState reports. Russian forces captured the village of Prohres on 21 July.

According to the analysts, the 31st SMB leadership is aware of the risks and possible consequences of such a defense.

“The battalion commanders support the military in their positions, but the brigade leadership orders them to ‘sit in the encirclement to the last soldier’,” the report claims.

DeepState warns that these command decisions could lead to a similar situation at the Museum position (former Zenit military unit) in Avdiivka in February 2024.

The operational-tactical situation near Prohres became critical over the weekend due to the “chaotic withdrawal of one of the infantry brigades,” according to the report. The 47th SMB, which was transferred there, “could not contain the Russian troops due to the large numerical advantage,” DeepState analysts say.

Russian forces are reportedly infiltrating Vovche and advancing in Novoselivka Persha south of Prohres. DeepState also reports the complete occupation of Pishchane in Kharkiv Oblast.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces officially reported that the Russian military was most active in the Pokrovsk direction, conducting a third of all attacks there on 23 July.

“Russian attacks continue near the settlements of Panteleimonivka, Novooleksandrivka, Prohres, and Novoselivka Persha,” the General Staff states, adding that defense forces stopped 24 enemy attempts to advance.

Regarding Pishchane in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine’s military wrote that units of Ukrainian troops are repelling Russian attacks.

