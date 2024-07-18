Eng
DeepState: Russian army advances in Kalynivka, near Karlivka, and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast

The analysis on Russian advances in the Donetsk Oblast by DeepState seems to confirm earlier reports which stated that Russian troops are increasing the pace and intensity of their offensive operations in this particular direction of the front.
byBenjamin Looijen
18/07/2024
1 minute read
Russian soldiers, illustrative image. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
Russian soldiers, illustrative image. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
Russian Armed Forces managed to advance in Kalynivka, as well as near Karlivka and Zalizne in the Donetsk Oblast, DeepState analysts reported on Thursday, July 18.

As can be evidenced from the DeepState map.

A screenshot from DeepState map, showing the Russian advance at Kalynivka.
A screenshot from the DeepState map, showing the Russian advance at Kalynivka.

 

A screenshot from DeepState map, showing the Russian advance at Karlivka.
A screenshot from the DeepState map, showing the Russian advance at Karlivka.

 

A screenshot from DeepState map, showing the Russian advance at Zalizne.
A screenshot from the DeepState map, showing the Russian advance at Zalizne.
 

Situation at the front in Donetsk Oblast

On 6 June, Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Khortytsia military command, said that the Russian army is trying to start an offensive on Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, and Selidove in the Donetsk Oblast, and is also likely to seize a “vital route” to Kostyantynivka.

On 22 June, the Ukrainian military reported that Russian troops are increasing the pace of their offensive operations in the Donetsk Oblast, increasing the intensity of attacks in the Toretsk-Horlivka direction, where Russian Armed Forces were generally inactive throughout 2024. In particular, from the Toretsk direction, Russian troops launched an assault on Chasiv Yar.

On 2 July, Chief of Staff Oleksandr Syrsky said that the active front line had increased in the east of Ukraine. Furthermore, On 4 July, spokesman Voloshyn confirmed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces had withdrawn from the Kanal neighborhood of Chasiv Yar.

Related:

