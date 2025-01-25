The analytical project DeepState reported Russian military advances in Toretsk and three additional settlements in the Donetsk Oblast on 25 January.

Toretsk holds strategic importance in Donetsk Oblast due to its crucial geographic location, which enables control over vital supply routes and access to key urban centers. The battle of Toretsk began on 18 June 2024. Fierce battles continue in the city. Russian troops reportedly employ “scorched earth” tactics to destroy urban infrastructure and Ukrainian military positions.

Recent developments indicate intensifying military activity in the region. According to the DeepState, Russian forces advanced near Nadiivka, Dachne, and Sukhyi Yaly, approaching strategic locations near Pokrovsk.

Viktor Trehubov from the Khortytsia operational-strategic group said that Russian forces possess significant numerical superiority over Ukrainian forces and are conducting active offensive operations.

The spokesman noted Russia’s intent to capture surrounding villages to partially encircle Pokrovsk, a strategically significant city serving as a crucial logistics hub for Ukrainian forces in eastern Ukraine.

The Pokrovsk offensive began in earnest in mid-July 2024, following significant Russian advances in the region. Photographic evidence shows Russian troops in the central streets of Velyka Novosilka south of Pokrovsk. DeepState analysts suggest the battle for this settlement is nearing its conclusion.

Russian forces are also moving towards the settlements of Kotlyne and Udachne along the Mezhova-Pokrovsk highway.

