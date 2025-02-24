Support us on Patreon
DeepState: Russia advances in Bilohorivka village in Luhansk Oblast, now in “grey zone”

Ukraine has lost 18% of its territory to Russia since 2014, including 11% after the 2022 invasion, new data shows.
byMaria Tril
24/02/2025
2 minute read
Russian forces have advanced a settlement is now in a “grey zone” Bilohorivka, Luhansk Oblast, the DeepState analytical project reported on 24 February.

The “grey zone” refers to a no man’s land between Ukrainian and Russian forces, an area controlled by neither side, marked by intense military activity and danger. Bilohorivka, a rural settlement in the Sievierodonetsk Raion, has been a focal point of intense fighting during the Russian invasion, with both Ukrainian and Russian forces contesting control over the area, which has recently been described as being in a “grey zone.”

“The enemy has advanced in Bilohorivka, near Makiivka and Ocheretuvatе,” DeepState reported.

Russian forces also moved forward near Makiivka and Ocheretuvatе in Donetsk Oblast, the report indicates.

Ukraine has lost 11% of its territory since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. The total territorial loss since 2014 amounts to 18%.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that Russian advances have slowed, however, their casualties remain high. Russian forces suffered 48,240 losses in January 2025, marking January the second deadliest month since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022 Ukrainian, Ministry of Defense reported on 3 February.

ISW’s geolocation data shows Russian forces advanced 498 square kilometers in Ukraine and Kursk Oblast in January. This equals 16.1 square kilometers per day. The data indicates Russian forces suffered approximately 96 casualties per square kilometer of captured territory.

