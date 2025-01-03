ISW: Russian forces advance near multiple locations in Donetsk Oblast

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports that Russian forces have achieved multiple territorial advances across eastern Ukraine between 1 January and 2 January 2025.

For months, Russia has been pushing to capture the remaining parts of Donetsk Oblast in eastern Ukraine, with a focus on Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Chasiv Yar and other Ukrainian strongholds.

According to ISW, elements of the Russian 7th Motorized Rifle Brigade, part of the 3rd Combined Arms Army, advanced in central Bilohorivka, Luhansk Oblast, northeast of Siversk, as confirmed by geolocated footage published on 2 January.

In the Toretsk direction, Donetsk Oblast, ISW reports that Russian forces advanced in northwestern and western parts of the settlement following a reduced-platoon sized mechanized assault, with geolocated footage from 1 January confirming these gains.

The institute confirms that Russian forces seized Vozdvyzhenka, east of Pokrovsk. ISW reports that elements of the Russian 5th Motorized Rifle Brigade (51st CAA) captured the settlement, confirming earlier claims by Russian military bloggers on 1 January.

In the Kurakhove direction, geolocated footage published between 31 December and 1 January shows Russian forces advancing in western Sontsivka and east of Petropavlivka, indicating Russian forces have seized Sontsivka. Near Vuhledar, footage from 31 December shows Russian advances north of Kostyantynopolske.

In western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, ISW reports that Russian forces advanced in northern Bilohirya, northeast of Robotyne, as confirmed by geolocated footage published on 2 January.

Related: