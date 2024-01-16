Official: Russians changed assault vector in Luhansk Oblast

On 16 January, Artem Lysohor, Head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, reported that the Russian forces shifted their assault vector in western Luhansk Oblast, moving it to the region’s southwest.

In Ukraine’s northeast, Russians activated their assaults months ago, trying to seize Ukraine-controlled parts of Luhansk Oblast and capture the key railway hub of Kupiansk in adjacent Kharkiv Oblast. Despite massive ground attacks, the frontline did not change significantly during the Russian campaign.

“The occupiers have changed the vector of their assault operations, shifting it from Makiivka to Serebrianka Forest and Bilohorivka. In these areas, 19 Russian attacks were repelled yesterday,” he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

According to Lysohor, most of the Russian assaults in the area were supported by air forces.

“The enemy tried to force our defenders out of the [Serebrianka] forest. In particular, a powerful assault attempt was organized at the position of the Volyn Territorial Defence Brigade. However, the Russians failed there [suffering losses of] about 90 wounded and killed invaders, three destroyed tanks, and a number of other vehicles,” Lysohor reported.

Also, Russia’s Air Force attacked Novoliubivka, while the Russian ground forces shelled nearby Nevske with mortars and artillery. The villages are located halfway between Makiivka and Bilohorivka. Lysohor notes that civilians remain in both Novoliubivka and Nevske.

Read also: