Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1103: Ukraine retakes strategic Toretsk from Russia as London summit plans “coalition of the willing” to support Kyiv

Military

Frontline report: Ukraine’s drones take 53 million tons of Russian oil offline, crippling 10% of refining capacity. Russian repair crews cannot keep pace with Ukraine’s relentless campaign, which now targets pumping stations to starve even operational refineries of crude supply.

Frontline report: Ukraine’s Vampire hexacopter drones cut “the head off Russian snake” in Kursk strike. Russian offensive plans collapsed after a precision strike wiped out their forward headquarters, forcing Moscow to send small, uncoordinated infantry groups against reinforced Ukrainian positions.

Forbes: Ukraine retakes Toretsk weeks after Russia’s “victory”. Ukrainian forces are advancing on key frontlines, notably in Toretsk, where they pushed back Russian troops soon after the Kremlin claimed victory in the strategic Donetsk town.

Intelligence and Technology

UK to supply Ukraine with 5,000 Belfast-made supersonic anti-drone missiles in $ 2 billion deal. Missiles traveling at 1.5 times the speed of sound with a range of over 6km will soon bolster Ukraine’s air defenses.

Defense News: Ukraine plans 15-km unmanned “kill zone” along Russian front as drone production hits 4,000+ daily. Kyiv is developing a plan to establish a 15-km unmanned zone along the frontline, integrating surveillance and strike drones, with the potential to extend it to 40 km.

Forbes: Ukraine’s SU-24 bombers poised to launch German Taurus missiles if Merz ends ban. Former German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s firm opposition to sending Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine may soon be reversed, as incoming Chancellor Friedrich Merz signals a potential policy shift.

Ukrainian joke fundraiser “for nukes”raises millions in hours after Zelenskyy-Trump dispute. The money will actually be redirected to combat drone initiatives.

Lithuania invests € 20 million with more to come in joint weapons production with Ukraine. “Ukraine’s defense industry has incredible potential […] due to its high-level expertise based on direct battlefield experience,” said Lithuania’s Minister of National Defense.

International

“We are at a crossroads in history.” Starmer outlines four Ukraine commitments after emergency London summit. The UK and 18 other nations have pledged to form a “coalition of the willing” to protect Ukraine and maintain peace.

“What’s at stake is too important”: French president urges continued US support for Ukraine amid growing tension. Emmanuel Macron emphasized that American withdrawal from supporting Ukraine would fundamentally weaken Western security strategy against the Kremlin’s expansionist ambitions.

ISW: US cutting Ukraine aid would embolden global Russia-led bloc — China, Iran, North Korea. Abandoning Ukraine would signal to countries like Taiwan, South Korea, and Israel that American security guarantees are unreliable, potentially triggering crises in multiple regions.

“Wrong President to try this with” — Waltz on Zelenskyy’s approach to Trump at White House meeting. “Zelenskyy is used to hearing ‘as long as it takes,’ ‘as much as it takes,’ from Biden, but this is a new president,” Waltz said to Fox News.

“Go back and fix ties with Trump,” Starmer and Rutte tell Zelenskyy after clash in Washington. European leaders and NATO chief have launched a coordinated effort to repair diplomatic damage.

“The one who started the war must pay.” Ukraine to use UK $ 3 billion loan for weapons production, with Russian assets to cover costs. Following a difficult meeting with President Trump, Zelenskyy found a warmer reception in London.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Mother recounts daughter’s escape from Russian drone-struck building. Alla Pryn told Suspilne News her daughter fled just moments before fire engulfed her Zaporizhzhia apartment following a Russian drone strike on 1 March.

New Developments

Ukrainian citizens from five countries join Ukrainian Legion in Poland. Overall, applications for the Ukrainian Legion exceed 1,500.

