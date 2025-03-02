Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

“Go back and fix ties with Trump,” Starmer and Rutte tell Zelenskyy after clash in Washington

European leaders and NATO chief have launched a coordinated effort to repair diplomatic damage.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
02/03/2025
2 minute read
zelenskyy white house 28 Feb
Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump having conversation at the White House in Washington, DC, on 28 February. Credit: Reuters.
“Go back and fix ties with Trump,” Starmer and Rutte tell Zelenskyy after clash in Washington

European leaders are working to repair diplomatic damage following a heated Oval Office confrontation between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

After the Ukrainian delegation was ejected from Friday’s meeting, during which Trump accused Zelenskyy of “gambling with World War Three,” UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer made urgent calls to both leaders, The Telegraph reports. Starmer first urged Zelenskyy to return to the White House and then contacted Trump to de-escalate tensions. According to sources, American officials rebuffed these efforts, stating that “tempers needed calming before any return to discussions.”

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte told the BBC he advised Zelenskyy: “I think you have to find a way to restore your relationship with Donald Trump and the American administration. That is important going forward.” Rutte highlighted Trump’s crucial past support, noting the anti-tank weapons provided in 2019 were essential when Russia’s full-scale invasion began.

Zelenskyy appeared conciliatory in a statement posted on X on Saturday: “We are very grateful to the United States for all the support. I’m thankful to President Trump, Congress for their bipartisan support, and the American people.” He acknowledged that “despite the tough dialogue, we remain strategic partners” while still expressing his desire for stronger American backing.

Diplomatic efforts continued as Zelenskyy arrived in London on Saturday. At Downing Street, he was “warmly embraced” by Starmer ahead of a summit involving European leaders.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has called for an “immediate” summit between the US, European Union, and Western allies, warning that “every division of the West makes us all weaker and favors those who would like to see the decline of our civilization.”

French President Emmanuel Macron also weighed in, writing on X: “We were right to help Ukraine and sanction Russia three years ago—and to keep doing so.”

A diplomatic source told The Telegraph that Sunday’s London summit will focus on preventing “growing the rift in the alliance even further,” with Europe now tasked to “bridge the divide between Kyiv and Trump.”

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts