“Go back and fix ties with Trump,” Starmer and Rutte tell Zelenskyy after clash in Washington

European leaders are working to repair diplomatic damage following a heated Oval Office confrontation between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

After the Ukrainian delegation was ejected from Friday’s meeting, during which Trump accused Zelenskyy of “gambling with World War Three,” UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer made urgent calls to both leaders, The Telegraph reports. Starmer first urged Zelenskyy to return to the White House and then contacted Trump to de-escalate tensions. According to sources, American officials rebuffed these efforts, stating that “tempers needed calming before any return to discussions.”

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte told the BBC he advised Zelenskyy: “I think you have to find a way to restore your relationship with Donald Trump and the American administration. That is important going forward.” Rutte highlighted Trump’s crucial past support, noting the anti-tank weapons provided in 2019 were essential when Russia’s full-scale invasion began.

Zelenskyy appeared conciliatory in a statement posted on X on Saturday: “We are very grateful to the United States for all the support. I’m thankful to President Trump, Congress for their bipartisan support, and the American people.” He acknowledged that “despite the tough dialogue, we remain strategic partners” while still expressing his desire for stronger American backing.

Diplomatic efforts continued as Zelenskyy arrived in London on Saturday. At Downing Street, he was “warmly embraced” by Starmer ahead of a summit involving European leaders.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has called for an “immediate” summit between the US, European Union, and Western allies, warning that “every division of the West makes us all weaker and favors those who would like to see the decline of our civilization.”

French President Emmanuel Macron also weighed in, writing on X: “We were right to help Ukraine and sanction Russia three years ago—and to keep doing so.”

A diplomatic source told The Telegraph that Sunday’s London summit will focus on preventing “growing the rift in the alliance even further,” with Europe now tasked to “bridge the divide between Kyiv and Trump.”

