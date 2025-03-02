“What’s at stake is too important”: French president urges continued US support for Ukraine amid growing tension

French President Emmanuel Macron warned that the US withdrawal from supporting Ukraine would have catastrophic consequences not only for Kyiv but also for global security. He claimed that without intervention, Putin might advance to other countries in Europe.

This comes after a tense exchange between Presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on 28 February. The meeting, meant to discuss a US-Ukraine mineral deal in exchange for aid, turned heated, leading to the deal’s cancellation and the Ukrainian delegation’s abrupt departure. The Trump administration is also considering halting military assistance to Ukraine, though no final decision has been made.

In an interview with La Tribune, Macron described the incident as “a press conference that went wrong.” Despite the heated moment, the French leader doesn’t view it as a permanent rupture in relations.

“I think that beyond the irritation, everyone needs to return to calm, respect, and recognition, so we can move forward concretely because what’s at stake is too important,” Macron told La Tribune.

Macron contacted both leaders on Friday evening, emphasizing that sensitive diplomatic discussions should remain confidential rather than play out publicly.

During his conversation with Zelensky, the Ukrainian president reportedly expressed willingness to restart dialogue with Washington, particularly regarding a minerals contract that was scheduled to be signed during his US visit.

Macron maintains that American support for Ukraine aligns with long-standing US diplomatic traditions.

“The manifest destiny of Americans is to be on the side of Ukrainians. What the United States has done for three years is entirely consistent with their diplomatic and military tradition. I want to make Americans understand that disengagement from Ukraine is not in their interest,” he stated.

The French president expressed concern about Trump’s apparent eagerness to reach a ceasefire with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Macron argued that any peace agreement lacking security guarantees for Ukraine would severely undermine American global influence.

“If Washington agreed to sign a ceasefire without any security guarantees for Ukraine, then its geostrategic deterrence capacity with regard to Russia, China, and others would vanish the same day,” he said.

Macron characterized Russia as “heavily armed and aggressive,” conducting terrorist actions and disinformation campaigns across Europe. He warned that without intervention, Putin might advance into Moldova and potentially Romania.

“It’s our security that’s at stake,” Macron stated.

Despite these challenges, Macron believes a path to lasting peace remains possible. He continues to support the idea, developed with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, of deploying European troops to provide Kyiv with the security guarantees it requested.

Starmer also engaged in discussions with Zelenskyy, Trump, and Macron after the dispute in the Oval Office and emphasized the UK’s unwavering support for Ukraine and its commitment to achieving lasting peace based on Ukraine’s sovereignty and security.

The British Prime Minister advised Zelenskyy to return to the White House and attempt to de-escalate tensions, while NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also suggested Zelenskyy restore relations with the US administration, emphasizing the importance of continued support. ​